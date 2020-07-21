All of the region's counties added one or more COVID-19 cases Tuesday – with Cambria County topping the list with nine more positives.
According to data provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Cambria County now has 181 cases, while Somerset County added three cases to reach 97, and Blair moved to 149 cases by adding seven more positives on Tuesday.
Bedford and Indiana counties added one each, bringing their totals to 106 and 181, respectively.
The trend in western Pennsylvania – where Allegheny County added 1,039 cases Tuesday – was part of the driver behind Pennsylvania's 1,027 positive cases reported.
That figure appeared to be the highest Tuesday total since April 28 – and the second-highest caseload reported this month.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Pennsylvania reported 20 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, taking the total to 7,038.
The rate of recovered COVID-19 patients has dipped to 75% in recent days, down from nearly 80% due to the rising number of cases reported in the last few weeks.
