Region's businesses welcome move to yellow phase of COVID-19 precautions

Johnstown business owner Sharon Honkus knows her customers will welcome Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement Friday that some local businesses can reopen next week.
“I have brides that are going to be so happy that they are finally going to be able to get their dresses finished,” Honkus said. “We are happy we are able to get back to some sort of normalcy."
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair are among 13 counties that Wolf announced will move on May 15 from the current red phase to a yellow phase in the pandemic response.
The counties to be announced Friday by Wolf are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland, which combine for nearly 2.7 million residents.
They join 24 northwestern and north-central counties, which moved to the yellow phase on Friday.
Beaver County is the only western county that will remain in the red phase. It is home to what may be Pennsylvania's worst nursing-home outbreak; more than 300 residents have tested positive and 22 have died.
Not all businesses are included. Operations for restaurants will not change, for example, and the yellow phase does not allow hair salons, barbers or health clubs to open.
“It doesn't change a whole lot of things, but it does improve the climate,” said Ron Aldom, Somerset County Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“Moving in that direction is going to be good. We have to get back to work. There's no question.”
'Abiding by the rules'
Aldom said businesses are more than willing to follow social-distancing guidelines, use masks and embrace any other precautions the state lays out. Customers and employees have been cooperative so far.
“There is not anywhere that I've been, at any business, that people haven't been abiding by the rules,” Aldom said.
Staff at Precious Metals & Diamond Co. in Richland will be wearing masks, and customers will be encouraged to wear masks, but owner P.J. McGowan said he knows some have health issues that prevent mask-wearing. All customers will be required to wait in a lobby area and uncover their faces for the security camera before entering the main store.
“We are happy. It's long overdue,” McGowan said. “The customers are anxious to come to our establishment and start shopping and rebuild the community again.”
Stryking Boutique owner Lacey Hess is still examining how to reopen, with the Wolf encouraging curbside business when possible. She said social distancing shouldn't be an issue in the small Geistown business.
“It gives us a glimmer of hope,” Hess said of the latest development. “We felt we were at a standstill.”
'Still work to be done'
Amy Bradley, president and CEO of Cambria Regional Chamber, said business owners understand the yellow phase is not carte blanche for conditions as usual.
“We have to be patient,” she said. “There are people with strong opinions on both sides. Everybody is going to come out of this with different comfort levels and at different paces.”
The chamber is providing reopening packages for its members. They include signs to promote social distancing, health experts' guidelines and other resources to help plan for reopening.
“Although we are super excited to be reopening, there is still work to be done on how that happens and what it looks like,” Bradley said.
Announcing the region's move into the yellow phase, Wolf warned, “It's not a one-way route,” and restrictions could be reimposed if outbreaks occur.
“Residents should be mindful that yellow still means 'caution,'” Wolf said Friday. “Every contact between two people is a new link in the chain of potential transmission.”
Responding to questions about specific restrictions on the real estate industry, Wolf said, “We are trying to keep people from congregating to keep down the opportunity for this virus to spread. This is the enemy – the virus – not the regulations; not the government.”
'Too little too late?'
A statement from Conemaugh Health System said its hospitals have been working to prepare for future clusters and local outbreaks.
“We are fully committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our team and our community,” the statement said. “We have been watching our supplies closely, planning ahead for potential increases in COVID-19 cases and doing what we can to conserve our resources.”
Conemaugh urged the community to practice good judgment and continue following the expert recommendations.
Two area state representatives asked if Friday's announcement was “too little, too late.”
The joint statement by State Reps. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, and Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, called for more transparency from the Wolf administration, blasting Wolf for not including Cambria and Somerset counties in the first move to yellow.
“Is it too little too late?” the statement said. “Both counties had economic challenges before this pandemic. Both have citizens willing to look past those challenges and forge ahead. The one thing they lack is an understanding of the logic behind allowing one business to open while a competitor remains closed due to a flawed waiver system that no one is allowed to examine except law enforcement. They are ignorant to the reason why larger, big box chain stores are allowed to open but they must settle for curbside service if they want to buy a flat of flowers from their local garden store.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc also criticized Wolf for not including the region with counties that reopened Friday.
“It's about time,” Langerholc said. “I think this could have been a week earlier.”
'Move forward safely'
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, said he was “stunned, bewildered, a little betrayed” last week when Wolf did not include the region, adding he urged the Wolf to ease restrictions here.
“I’m glad the governor and his team have listened to reason and are moving to allow Cambria to reopen for business,” Burns said Friday.
“This is a decision that makes sense. We can balance public safety and the best interests of our communities. It’s not an either-or question, and it’s time for Cambria County to be given a chance to get back to work.”
Cambria County commissioners Chairman Tom Chernisky said the county's residents have done their part to limit COVID-19. They have shown they can be responsible as businesses reopen, he said.
"Businesses are suffering,” Chernisky said. “They were not made to be closed for an extended period of time. I will continue to push this administration to permit more businesses to safely open. There can be a balance of opening businesses and protecting the public.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, also called for more transparency from Wolf.
“In addition to its tragic cost of human lives, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed too many livelihoods,” Joyce said. “I am encouraged that many Pennsylvanians will be permitted to return to work next week. As counties begin to re-open, we must remember that lifting a stay-at-home order does not end the threat of coronavirus. It is important that we continue taking precautions to protect the most vulnerable among us.
“We cannot flip a switch to return to our pre-coronavirus lives, but we can move forward safely.”
Honkus said recovery will take time.
“You can never recover what you lost,” she said. “Once the airplane takes off with empty seats, those seats don't get filled.
"But I've been in business in Downtown Johnstown for 20 years. I'm going to fight to come back bigger and better.”