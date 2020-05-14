Five of the most historically significant sites in western Pennsylvania will once again be open to the public, in a limited capacity, beginning Friday.
Visitors will be able to access the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site and Johnstown Flood National Memorial, as part of a phased reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
National Parks of Western Pennsylvania Superintendent Stephen Clark said guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and U.S. Department of the Interior, along with that of state and local officials, will be followed.
“We felt it was safe to go ahead and open the gates to again enhance the accessibility to the five parks, but there will be modifications made, meaning that there won't be any visitors centers that are open, there won't be any ranger programs at this time,” Clark said. “But the grounds will be open. The trails will be open. The entire outside resources for these five great parks will be accessible to the public come (Friday).”
Visitors will be able to tour the grounds to learn about the historic events, while also getting outside after weeks of stay-at-home isolation.
“I've often said that these parks are the people's parks, and it's been very difficult for everyone, in a sense, to not have these open spaces here in western Pennsylvania for families to recreate and visitors from all over the world to come and really embrace these stories,” Clark said. “We're very proud to be taking one step forward, however keeping the public health and safety first and foremost in our minds.”
Rangers will be present and interacting with guests.
“We'll be very, very cognizant of social distancing and personal protective equipment, that PPE we hear so much about, with cloth coverings or masks of sorts, whether that's the rangers themselves wearing those, which I've made optional – some will, some won't – and the same thing with the visitors,” Clark said. “Some will, some won't, even in an outdoors setting.”
A ceremonial opening of the gate will take place on Friday morning at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.