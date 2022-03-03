JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The region’s number of COVID-19 hospital patients fell to 46 on Thursday, down from 107 a little more than two weeks earlier.
The region’s drop, which still includes 25 patients in Cambria County hospitals, mirrors a trend seen in many parts of the country as cases and hospitalizations related to the omicron variant of COVID-19 has waned.
Hospitalizations are viewed as one of the most crucial measurements of the COVID-19 virus’s grip on an area, and across the nation, those cases have dropped by 43% over the past 14 days.
Cambria, Bedford, Blair and Somerset counties have seen their combined hospitalizations fall by approximately 60% over the same time span. Somerset County had three reported hospitalizations Thursday.
The drop in death rates in Pennsylvania has not slowed as quickly, with people who contracted COVID-19 still passing away from complications developed during the virus’ sudden spike in January, health officials have said.
Still, the Thursday update continues to show that “trends in Pennsylvania are moving in the right direction,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “Case counts are at their lowest since last August, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are falling and mortality rates are declining.”
Local cases
Cambria County added 21 cases on Thursday and its death total has remained unchanged, at 704, since last weekend.
Somerset County has added nine cases to reach 18,600 total and has 396 total deaths since March 2020.
Bedford County added three cases and one death.
Blair County also added one death to bring its total to 597, as well as 20 new cases.
Indiana County added 20 cases. Centre County added 22 cases and one additional death and now has 343 deaths.
Clearfield County added 15 cases and one death, and Westmoreland County added 24 cases and one death.
Pennsylvania added a total of 65 deaths Thursday.
