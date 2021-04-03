Regional cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb as Cambria and surrounding counties added dozens of cases Saturday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's update, there were more than 200 additional cases in the area.
Cambria accounted for 75 new instances of the disease; Somerset, 30; Bedford, 13; Blair, 69; and Indiana, 21.
Across the commonwealth, there were 5,343 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the state total to 1,038,749.
Pennsylvania also recorded 40 additional deaths connected to the disease Saturday.
That raised Pennsylvania's sum to 25,188 virus-related deaths throughout the past year.
Indiana was the only regional county to register a new fatality.
To date, there have been 4,162,432 tests and the recovery rate dropped by a percentage since Friday from 91% to 90%.
As of Saturday, there were 2,173 individuals hospitalized with the virus – 433 of which are in intensive care.
Most of those patients are 65 years of age or older.
The 14-day moving average of hospitalizations per day is 4,300 lower than it was at the peak last Christmas and the current 14-day average is below what it was last May, the state health department said.
At 1,577 licensed nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 69,423 resident cases and 14,320 employee instances of COVID-19.
Vaccinations are also on the rise.
State officials reported that as of Saturday, there were 5,526,752 total doses provided.
