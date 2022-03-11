JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmoreland County was the sole area to add more than 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 23.
The rest of the eight-county region logged 15 or less new infections.
Centre County had the second-most additional cases with 15, followed by Clearfield with 13, Cambria increased by 10, Indiana added eight and Bedford and Somerset both recorded five more, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Cambria, Blair and Indiana counties reported one death each, as well.
The state DOH site also shows a plateau beginning for cumulative cases and deaths per 100,000.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community transmission level map shows Cambria and the surrounding counties all with a "low" ranking.
This data represents a steady decline of instances of the deadly disease throughout the state and the country.
Across Pennsylvania there were 937 new COVID-19 instances on Friday – the third time this week daily increases were under 1,000.
There were also 41 additional deaths.
Pennsylvania's all-time totals are now 2,768,240 cases and 43,808 fatalities.
To date, nearly 19 million commonwealth residents have been vaccinated against the virus.
That represents partial, full and additional doses since August.
In Cambria County, more than half of the 130,000-person population is fully inoculated.
