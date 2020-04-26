Pennsylvania added 1,116 cases of coronavirus and now has more than 41,000, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
But none were added to either category across the Greater Johnstown region.
According to data provided by the Department of Health on Sunday, the state now has 41,165 total positive cases, including 1,550 deaths.
That includes 13 new fatalities reported Sunday.
In recent days, state health officials have said Pennsylvania has flattened the upward curve – a move that likely kept the death toll from multiplying over that span. But efforts must remain in place to keep the coronavirus caseload down, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community.”
For those who must go out, “please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
The state released new numbers as efforts are getting underway to rollback restrictions May 8 in parts of Pennsylvania that were lesser hit and continue to trend in the right direction between now and that date.
The latest state report shows 157,000 negative tests have been recorded.
Cambria County remained at 21 cases with one death.
Somerset County was unchanged at 25 cases and no deaths.
Bedford County also held steady at 21 positives, and one death.
