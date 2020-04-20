Almost $100,000 in new Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding will be coming to the region as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Cambria County will get $58,008, while $37,462 will go to the City of Johnstown.
The grant “should be able to cover a lot of the city’s future costs associated with the pandemic situation,” which will include purchasing masks, gloves, suits, boots, air scrubbers and gear dryers, according to Johnstown Economic Development Director John Dubnansky.
“It’s excellent news,” interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said.
“We have concerns short term that the city’s expending money to prepare for and deal with the impacts of the virus. And, long term, we know that there’s going to be financial shortfalls in terms of revenue generation. So, at this point, anything that the state and federal government can do to assist local municipalities is good news for Johnstown.”
The county, likewise, will use the money for personal protection equipment and decontamination.
“We’ve spent a lot of funds to protect our residents, employees and first responders,” Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said. “It’s a relief to get some money to further help us.”
Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director/EMA Coordinator Art Martynuska said the funding will help in the key area of resource management.
“Obviously, it’s needed to fight this COVID-19,” Martynuska said. “We’re still seeing an uptick in the number of victims unfortunately. We’re doling out personal protective equipment to our first responders and some of our health care partners. Hopefully, we’ll be able to use this to offset that, and get decon equipment and just the costs incurred with fighting this thing.”
Martynuska further discussed the county’s overall pandemic plan, saying, “Obviously, this is uncharted territory for everybody. But we were lucky enough my predecessors had done a lot of preplanning. We do have a pandemic plan in place. We’re trying to adhere to that as best we can. It’s flexible as the circumstances dictate. It’s a living document, if you will. We move forward with informed decisions.”
All total, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency will receive more than $17 million in new CESF funding through the Department of Justice.
“I am pleased that Pennsylvania’s law enforcement and local governments will receive robust funding to secure the resources they need to keep Pennsylvanians safe during this pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said.
“This funding will allow localities to procure the personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies they need and attend to the medical needs of inmates in state, local and tribal prisons, jails and detention centers. Ensuring that state and local officials have what they need to protect themselves and our communities is a top priority for me and I will continue to push for more funding for local and state governments in future COVID-19 legislation.”
