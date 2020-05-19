COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has more than 63,600 confirmed cases with more than 4,600 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Tuesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 286,034

• ​Positive tests: 63,666

• Deaths: 4,624

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 54 positives, 2,627 negatives (2 deaths)

• Somerset: 36 positives, 1,287 negatives

• Bedford: 32 positives, 502 negatives (2 death)

• Blair: 38 positives, 1,969 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 86 positives, 1,032 negatives (4 deaths)

• Clearfield: 33 positives, 820 negatives

• Allegheny: 1,658 positives, 23,485 negatives (145 deaths)

• Beaver: 534 positives, 2,809 negatives (70 deaths)

• Butler: 206 positives, 3,117 negatives (12 deaths)

• Centre: 132 positives, 1,529 negatives (5 deaths)

• Fayette: 92 positives, 2,619 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 27 positives, 621 negatives

• Washington: 130 positives, 3,265 negatives (5 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 431 positives, 7,434 negatives (38 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 16,487 positives, 44,335 negatives (1,109 deaths)

• Montgomery: 6,063 positives, 26,151 negatives (575 deaths)

• Delaware: 5,754 positives, 15,445 negatives (451 deaths)

• Bucks: 4,573 positives, 14,730 negatives (426 deaths)

• Berks: 3,735 positives, 9,058 negatives (262 deaths)

• Lehigh: 3,513 positives, 11,215 negatives (182 deaths)

• Northampton: 2,758 positives, 10,286 negatives (176 deaths)

• Lancaster: 2,593 positives, 12,256 negatives (259 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,554 positives, 8,400 negatives (124 deaths)

• Chester: 2,199 positives, 8,964 negatives (230 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,267 positives, 4,363 negatives (89 deaths)

Percentage of cases by age group:

• Ages 0-4: <1%.

• Ages 5-12: <1%.

• Ages 13-18: 1%.

• Ages 19-24: 6%.

• Ages 25-49: 37%.

• Ages 50-64: 26%.

• Ages 65 and older: 29%.

Case counts and deaths by gender:

• Female: 34,914 cases (55%).

• Male: 28,068 cases (44%).

• Neither: 3 case (<1%).

• Not reported: 681 (1%).

Case counts and deaths by ethnicity:

• Black: 7,522 cases (12%).

• White: 16,387 cases (26%).

• Asian: 812 cases (1%).

• Other: 342 cases (1%).

• Not reported: 38,603 cases (61%).

Case counts by region of state:

• Southwest: 3,129 positives; 49,293 negatives; 41 inconclusive.

• Southcentral: 4,446 positives; 37,103 negatives; 73 inconclusive.

• Southeast: 41,097 positives; 134,286 negatives; 874 inconclusive.

• Northwest: 366 positives; 9,625 negatives; 18 inconclusive.

• Northcentral: 947 positives; 11,832 negatives; 17 inconclusive.

• Northeast: 12,163 positives; 43,895 negatives; 137 inconclusive.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx