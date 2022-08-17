JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Much of the region, aside from Cambria and Bedford counties, saw their seven-day COVID-19 case totals jump over the past week, state figures show.
At the same time, most of the area’s counties have now joined Cambria County at the “medium” transmission level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – even as daily case counts have appeared to have leveled off statewide.
While Cambria County’s seven-day total dropped to 269, from 296 confirmed cases last week, Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties all saw spikes.
Blair County’s was the steepest, almost doubling from a week earlier at 272 cases, state Department of Health figures show.
Somerset County’s total over the past week was 138 cases.
The county had 104 the week prior.
Indiana County’s weekly total jumped from 116 to 153 cases, figures show.
Centre and Clearfield counties’ respective totals also increased at smaller rates. Centre County’s was one case higher at 263, and Clearfield County grew by 18, with 207 cases over the past seven days.
Westmoreland County dropped to 922 cases last week after reporting 1,424 a week earlier.
Community risk levels
The CDC is monitoring case rates, new hospital admissions and bed space, among other factors, to advise the public about masking in certain situations and other precautions.
Across the area, only Clearfield County is listed in the “high” range.
In areas deemed “high,” the CDC recommends individuals wear a mask inside indoor public spaces.
At a medium level, masking and other safety measures are suggested for those who have health issues deeming them high-risk.
Most of the region is listed in the CDC’s “medium” category for COVID-19 transmission levels.
But Cambria County, which has been at that guidance level for the past three weeks, remained unchanged.
Somerset County remained in the “low” category again this week.
Deaths
Six of the region’s counties recorded new deaths since last week, with Westmoreland County leading with seven.
Cambria County’s total, 753, remained unchanged.
Counties that recorded an additional death included Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Centre and Clearfield, state health figures show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.