For the second consecutive day, there was just one additional COVID-19 death Tuesday across the eight-county region.
Westmoreland County’s 684th death was among 40 new COVID-19 deaths in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s midday update.
There were 2,975 new cases Tuesday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 953,136 cases and 24,396 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 2,471 cases a day, down from 2,659 two weeks ago and from 3,775 average cases a day one month ago.
Cambria County added 49 new COVID-19 cases and now has totals of 11,875 cases and 396 deaths.
Somerset County added 25 cases to reach 7,750 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases to reach 3,847 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added 23 cases to reach 10,741 cases and 305 deaths.
Indiana County added nine cases to reach 4,140 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 45 cases to reach 6,495 cases and 117 deaths.
Centre County added 90 cases to reach 12,177 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 100 cases to reach 27,303 cases and 684 deaths.
More than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been put in the arms of more than 2 million Pennsylvanians.
Through Monday, 981,209 are considered fully protected and another 1,085,121 have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are partially protected.
Just more than 480,000 doses of vaccine have been allocated to be administered this week.
