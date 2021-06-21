There were just four new COVID-19 cases and one additional death across the eight-county region in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria and Somerset counties each reported one new case and Westmoreland County added two positives among 129 new cases statewide.
Clearfield County’s new death was among nine added in the state update.
Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties had no additional cases Monday.
The update brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,210,469 cases and 27,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Across the region, county totals are:
- Cambria – 14,809 cases and 438 deaths.
- Somerset – 8,063 cases and 218 deaths.
- Bedford – 4,708 cases and 141 deaths.
- Blair – 13,517 cases and 341 deaths.
- Indiana – 6,412 cases and 178 deaths.
- Clearfield – 8,640 cases and 152 deaths.
- Centre – 16,908 cases and 225 deaths.
- Westmoreland – 34,381 cases and 771 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers in the 66 counties, excluding Philadelphia, have administered 11,436,528 doses and there are now 5,248,430 people who are fully vaccinated.
Another 1,370,772 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The Philadelphia County Department of Health reports its own vaccine data.
The Centers for Disease Control and prevention says 61.6% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose, ranking the state eighth for first doses administered by population.
Now 58.9% of those age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and another 15.6% have received a first dose, putting the state on track to have more than 70% of adults fully vaccinated within a month.
Vaccine distribution has slowed dramatically.
On Monday, the health department reported an average of 28,215 people a day received shots over the past seven days. Four weeks ago, the average was more than 65,500 and eight weeks ago it was more than 96,800 shots a day.
