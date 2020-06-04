As Cambria, Somerset and surrounding counties enter the green phase of the state's reopening plan on Friday, residents are reminded to continue to guard against COVID-19.
The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health, Gov. Tom Wolf's office said in a press release.
“As phased reopening continues and all 67 counties are either in the yellow or green phase by Friday, we will no longer have a stay-at-home order in effect,” Wolf said. “I remind Pennsylvanians that yellow means caution and even in the green phase everyone needs to take precautions to keep themselves and their communities healthy.”
Wolf said the state will continue to monitor cases in green-phase counties to help prevent resurgence of COVID-19.
Even in the green phase, there are restrictions and recommendations to prevent infections and outbreaks.
They include:
• Large gatherings of more than 250 are prohibited.
• Restaurants and bars can open at 50% occupancy.
• Personal care services, including hair salons and barbershops, can open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only.
• Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities such as gyms and spas, can open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged.
• All entertainment, such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls, can operate at 50% occupancy.
• Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols.
• Visitation to prisons and hospitals may resume, subject to the discretion of the facility.
• Visitation restrictions at nursing and personal care homes remain in place.
The reopening comes as local COVID-19 cases have slowed to a trickle.
One new Bedford County positive test is the only local case among 537 new cases across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported Thursday.
The state also added 75 deaths and now has a total of 73,942 cases and 5,817 deaths related to COVID-19.
Local county totals have reached 59 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 38 cases and one death in Somerset County, 42 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 52 cases and one death in Blair County.
There have been 15,848 cases of COVID-19 among residents of nursing and personal care homes, and 2,740 cases among employees of the facilities. That's a total of 18,588 cases at 613 facilities in 45 counties. There have been 3,895 deaths related to COVID-19 in residents of the long-term care homes.
Approximately 5,601 health care workers have contracted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
