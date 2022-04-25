Coronavirus

More than 300 new COVID-19 cases were added across the eight-county region over the weekend, state Department of Health information shows.

According to Monday’s data, Cambria County had 26 new instances of the virus; Somerset, 12; Bedford, two; Blair, 16; Indiana, 24; Clearfield, 25; Centre, 68; and Westmoreland, 134, during that period for a total of 307 cases.

Cambria and Westmoreland also logged two deaths each and Somerset had one.

Across the commonwealth, 5,865 new cases and 32 fatalities were recorded since Friday.

The state’s new totals in those categories are 2,809,243 and 44,610, respectively.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information shows cases continuing to trend upward across the country, while deaths related to the novel coronavirus dip and hospitalizations increase slightly.

Community transmission remains low across the state, CDC data show, with the exception of Bradford, Susquehanna and Sullivan counties – which have high rates – and Tioga County with a medium level.

The seven-day moving average of cases in Pennsylvania is 9,322.

For the same time frame, the percent positivity is 5% to 7.9% and the new hospital admissions rate is 67.29, the CDC reports.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

COVID-19 Numbers

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths population
Cambria 26 2 34668 26628 729 130192
Somerset 12 1 18755 25535 406 73447
Bedford 2 0 10982 22933 275 47888
Blair 16 0 29743 24414 614 121829
Indiana 24 0 17490 20803 355 84073
Clearfield 25 0 19362 24430 347 79255
Centre 68 0 35503 21863 348 162385
Westmoreland 134 2 80142 22970 1374 348899
Region 307 5 246645 23536 4448 1047968
Pennsylvania 5865 32 2809243 21944 44610 12801937

