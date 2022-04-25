More than 300 new COVID-19 cases were added across the eight-county region over the weekend, state Department of Health information shows.
According to Monday’s data, Cambria County had 26 new instances of the virus; Somerset, 12; Bedford, two; Blair, 16; Indiana, 24; Clearfield, 25; Centre, 68; and Westmoreland, 134, during that period for a total of 307 cases.
Cambria and Westmoreland also logged two deaths each and Somerset had one.
Across the commonwealth, 5,865 new cases and 32 fatalities were recorded since Friday.
The state’s new totals in those categories are 2,809,243 and 44,610, respectively.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information shows cases continuing to trend upward across the country, while deaths related to the novel coronavirus dip and hospitalizations increase slightly.
Community transmission remains low across the state, CDC data show, with the exception of Bradford, Susquehanna and Sullivan counties – which have high rates – and Tioga County with a medium level.
The seven-day moving average of cases in Pennsylvania is 9,322.
For the same time frame, the percent positivity is 5% to 7.9% and the new hospital admissions rate is 67.29, the CDC reports.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
