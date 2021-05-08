There were 97 new COVID-19 cases added in the Cambria, Somerset, Bedford region, according to Saturday's numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria recorded 60, followed by 28 and nine in Somerset and Bedford, respectively.
Two deaths were added in Somerset.
The totals since the pandemic started now stand at:
• Cambria: 14,063 positives, 44,863 negatives (420 deaths)
• Somerset: 7,717 positives, 22,015 negatives (205 deaths)
• Bedford: 4,438 positives, 9,961 negatives (135 deaths)
Statewide, 2,610 additional positive cases and 38 new deaths brought those totals to 1,172,288 and 26,532.
More than 4.4 million negative tests have been recorded.
Pennsylvania now ranks 10th among states in first vaccine doses administered as a percentage of the population at 51.9%. Pennsylvania, the fifth largest state in terms of population, ranks fifth in the number of total doses administered with 9,129,089 shots in arms.
More than 74,000 people are fully vaccinated in the Cambria, Somerset, Bedford area.
