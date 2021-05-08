COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had almost 1.2 million cases and more than 26,500 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,457,559

• Positive tests: 1,172,288

• Deaths: 26,532

• Recovered: 90%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 14,063 positives, 44,863 negatives (420 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,717 positives, 22,015 negatives (205 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,438 positives, 9,961 negatives (135 deaths)

• Blair: 12,877 positives, 38,728 negatives (328 deaths)

• Indiana: 6,089 positives, 19,691 negatives (173 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,351 positives, 21,390 negatives (142 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 33,295 positives, 96,898 negatives (748 deaths)

• Allegheny: 98,969 positives, 408,049 negatives (1,922 deaths)

• Beaver: 14,976 positives, 51,420 negatives (379 deaths)

• Butler: 17,034 positives, 52,169 negatives (410 deaths)

• Centre: 16,569 positives, 68,577 negatives (220 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,704 positives, 36,611 negatives (309 deaths)

• Greene: 3,183 positives, 9,909 negatives (39 deaths)

• Washington: 17,221 positives, 60,667 negatives (294 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 144,605 positives, 620,699 negatives (3,541 deaths)

• Montgomery: 68,905 positives, 353,718 negatives (1,680 deaths)

• Delaware: 51,188 positives, 236,031 negatives (1,358 deaths)

• Bucks: 59,403 positives, 250,594 negatives (1,264 deaths)

• Lancaster: 54,036 positives, 190,989 negatives (1,123 deaths)

• Berks: 46,626 positives, 128,657 negatives (1,003 deaths)

• Lehigh: 38,769 positives, 139,271 negatives (844 deaths)

• Luzerne: 30,910 positives, 109,277 negatives (798 deaths)

• York: 45,087 positives, 151,795 negatives (792 deaths)

• Chester: 39,817 positives, 207,422 negatives (789 deaths)

• Northampton: 35,012 positives, 126,593 negatives (700 deaths)

• Dauphin: 25,237 positives, 101,775 negatives (542 deaths)

• Cumberland: 19,991 positives, 79,116 negatives (517 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 45,976.

• Ages 10-19: 124,145.

• Ages 20-29: 207,528.

• Ages 30-39: 179,138.

• Ages 40-49: 161,515.

• Ages 50-59: 177,725.

• Ages 60-69: 134,708.

• Ages 70-79: 75,392.

• Ages 80-89: 44,704.

• Ages 90-99: 20,130.

• Ages 100+: NA.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 616,551 cases.

• Male: 550,638 cases.

• Not reported: 5,055 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 105,951 cases.

• White: 631,758 cases.

• Asian: 20,536 cases.

• Other: 20,870 cases.

• Not reported: 393,173 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx