The word spread slow, by modern standards in 1863, when, in the midst of the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared more than 3 million African American slaves living in the Confederate states to be free.
By the end of the war, almost 200,000 free black soldiers and sailors had fought for the Union and freedom.
But it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, a few months after the end of the war, when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to African Americans in Galveston, Texas. They were the last to be informed.
The newly freed people celebrated with prayer, feasting, song and dance.
It is a day remembered as Juneteenth or Juneteenth Independence Day, when the end of slavery was finally known by all African Americans.
The holiday has been observed in Johnstown for the past seven years with celebrations organized by a committee led by Francine Cashaw.
The celebration has grown over the years to become a weeklong event with food, music and activities provided to people of Johnstown through a partnership of the NAACP, Discover Johnstown, FWA Gym and other local civic groups.
Today was the scheduled kickoff to the eighth annual Juneteenth celebration in Johnstown. However, the Juneteenth committee canceled all plans in March because of the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m sorry we are missing it this year, but next year we are back on,” Cashaw said.
“We are disappointed we’re not able to have it, but we think we made the right decision considering the safety of everybody.”
The committee has been meeting since November to plan the event.
“Things were starting to come together, and COVID-19 hit. We are all disappointed but looking forward to something bigger and better next year,” Cashaw said.
She reflected on the meaning of the day.
“Juneteenth is a celebration.
“It was when the slaves in Texas were the last ones to be told they were free, although it took two and a half years to get the message. There were no cellphones back then. It took them that long to get the message to them. You could imagine how they felt: It was a celebration.”
Cashaw said now, 155 years later, it’s clear that remembering the history of Juneteenth is needed to continue improving racial relations.
Only weeks ago on May 25 in Minnesota, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned his knee for more than eight minutes to the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African American man. Floyd died and Chauvin was charged with murder amid peaceful protests as well as riots across the United States. Three additional officers were subsequently charged in that case.
Floyd’s death was the most recent tragedy spurring widespread outcry against racial inequity in the United States.
Just weeks before Floyd’s death, police killed a black emergency medical technician, Breona Taylor, in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky. Officers burst into Taylor’s apartment, mistaking it for another residence involved in a drug investigation. The FBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.
In February, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man jogging through a southeastern Georgia neighborhood was chased by white men in pickup trucks and fatally shot by them.
Authorities said Travis McMichael, who with his father and a neighbor, pursued Arbery, pulled the trigger. All three men have been charged with murder.
In a hearing this month that determined probable cause to support murder charges against all three men, a Georgia investigator testified that one of the three defendants heard another defendant use a racist slur moments after firing the shotgun blasts that ended Arbery’s life.
“In light of everything going on now with racial injustice and protests, and people realizing how African Americans are still being treated because of the color of their skin, Juneteenth means more today because of that,” Cashaw said.
