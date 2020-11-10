Somerset County is reporting its fourth COVID-19 death and a record 95 new cases Tuesday, among 4,361 additional positives statewide – also a one-day record.
The midday update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed Philadelphia added 932 cases and Allegheny County had 317 new cases.
In addition to the Somerset County death, Blair County has four new COVID-19 deaths, Westmoreland County added five deaths and Indiana County reported its 20th death among 62 additional deaths statewide. That’s the highest number of deaths for a single day since mid-May, the health department report shows.
In this area, Cambria County added 71 new cases, Bedford County had 23, Blair County had 49, Indiana County had 47, Clearfield County had 28, Centre County had 34 and Westmoreland County added 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There are currently 1,938 people in Pennsylvania hospitals related to COVID-19, including 189 using ventilators or breathing machines. Hospitalizations have increased by more than 1,000 patients in three weeks.
