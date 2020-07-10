Cambria County added 10 new COVID-19 cases, among 1,009 new Pennsylvania cases reported Friday by the Department of Health.
It's the first time in two months that the state's overnight total topped 1,000, but the health department said the daily report did not represent a 24-hour increase.
“About 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results,” the midday press release said.
Cambria County's 10 new cases is the highest one-day total since the first cases were reported in March. It brings the July total to 43 new cases – the most for any month of the pandemic. Previously, the most cases for an entire month was 29 new cases in May.
Somerset County on Friday added four new cases, Blair had six, Bedford had one, Clearfield had three, Fayette had 15 and Westmoreland County had 35 new cases in Friday's state report.
Another 32 deaths related to COVID19 were reported, bringing state totals to 93,876 cases and 6,880 deaths.
No additional deaths were reported for any of the local counties.
Allegheny County and Philadelphia combined for 362 new cases overnight – 180 in Allegheny County and 182 in Philadelphia, the health department said.
A tracking map on the health department's online COVID-19 dashboard shows Cambria County's 123 total cases are scattered, with concentrations in the Johnstown and Ebensburg areas.
Johnstown and its suburbs account for more than three dozen cases – including 11 in the 15905 ZIP code and 10 each in the 15902 and 15904 ZIP codes. The remaining Johnstown ZIP codes – 15901, 15906 and 15909 – have five cases or fewer each. Ebensburg ZIP code 15931 has a total of 11 cases.
A dozen cases in Somerset's 15501 ZIP code is the highest in Somerset County. The county total reached 73 cases.
To the west, Ligonier and Latrobe areas account for 150 of Westmoreland County's 950 cases. Greensburg added another 156 cases.
To the east, Blair County's 99 cases include 44 in the Altoona and Hollidaysburg ZIP Codes. Bedford County's 92 cases include 47 in the Bedford and Everett ZIP codes.
