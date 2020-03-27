As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has pushed back the deadline for Americans to get a REAL ID Act-compliant identification for air travel, it announced.
The new REAL ID enforcement deadline is Oct. 1, 2021, exactly one year later than the original deadline of Oct. 1, 2020.
Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said the move was made necessary by the measures that are being taken across the country to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closures of driver’s license centers.
“Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts,” Wolf said in a statement. “States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes.”
The REAL ID Act of 2005 established new federal standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. After the enforcement deadline, Americans will need a REAL ID Act-compliant identification to board commercial flights or enter federal buildings or nuclear power plants.
PennDOT closed all driver’s license centers in Pennsylvania on March 16 and will reopen them no sooner than April 3. PennDOT officials had sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security requesting an extension of the REAL ID deadline, pointing out that it also paused issuing REAL IDs in Pennsylvania when it closed its driver’s license centers.
“We are very pleased that the Department of Homeland Security has listened to our concerns, as well as the concerns from our fellow states, regarding the need for a postponement on REAL ID enforcement in the midst of this national emergency,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a press release issued Thursday evening.
PennDOT officials noted that REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania, that there is no requirement that residents obtain REAL IDs and that standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs will continue to be offered.
