A little after 3 p.m. on Monday, Tim Gustin started receiving a wave of phone calls from golfers looking to set tee times at Oakbrook Golf Club in Stoystown.
Not long before, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that golf courses, along with marinas and private campgrounds, would be allowed to reopen on Friday, as part of what is expected to be a gradual loosening of the state’s stay-at-home order that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golfers jumped so quickly on the opportunity to possibly hit the links, that Gustin, Oakbrook’s general manager, did not yet have details to provide them in terms of what would be permissible, concerning carts, making reservations or clubhouse rules. He gave all the callers a similar message – “We’ll take a tee time, but I can’t give you any details until I get some.”
“I know people are itching,” Gustin added. “That’s the good news that people are ready to get out. Hopefully, we’ll get a nice influx here to start.”
The announcement was made without prior public notice.
“It’s exciting,” said Derek Hayes, president of Royal Berkshire, which manages the City of Johnstown-owned Berkley Hills Golf Course in Upper Yoder Township. “We weren’t sure when this might happen. I was thinking it might be a way further off in the distance than this.”
With the delayed May 1 start, local courses lost their earliest business of the year.
“The thing about golf is you never get that business back,” Gustin said.
Hayes does not expect the weeks without business to have too much of a negative impact.
“The weather hasn’t been that great, so we wouldn’t have had that many golfing days anyway, so opening up May 1 is kind of a bonus,” Hayes said. “It feels like we haven’t lost too much in the end.”
Courses may operate provided appropriate social distancing of at least six feet is maintained, golf carts are single-occupancy only, no employees are available to facilitate play and restaurant activity is limited to takeout or delivery.
“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times,” Wolf said in a press release statement. “As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress. As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”
Berkley plans to take additional steps of using raised holes, while also removing ball washers and sand trap rakes.
“We’re going to be probably erring on the side of over-caution to start,” Hayes said.
Hayes said the one-person-per-cart rule might require some patience from golfers, so walking the course – if possible – will be encouraged.
“I’ll just kind of have to figure out the right way to have people put carts that were used in an area where we know we have to clean them before they can get sent back out versus just having someone else hop into them,” Hayes said. “We’ll have to do some organizing, some rearranging, stuff like that. But, yeah, we’ll be ready for Friday.”
