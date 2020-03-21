Business owners are deciding how to proceed with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order amid the COVID-19 pandemic to close physical locations of all businesses that his administration hasn’t designated as “life-sustaining.”
Businesses that Wolf has ordered to close may apply for a waiver to keep their physical operations going. A waiver process was put in place Friday, following a Thursday night statement from Senate Republicans who called on Wolf to allow businesses to appeal their status.
But as of Friday, Spangler Subaru car dealership was preparing to lay off salespeople, said company spokesman Jacob Biff.
He said salespeople were working to deliver vehicles to customers before the state’s enforcement begins today against businesses that do not close physical locations.
Wolf has directed state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law, which could include citations, fines or license suspensions.
Wolf’s emergency order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by closing businesses “until further notice” spans all industries, and no estimate of the number of jobs that would be affected statewide accompanied the list of industry groups that Wolf published as unable to continue.
Agencies enforcing Wolf’s order include the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania State Police and local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions.
While car dealerships are a group of the retail industry ordered to close, stores that sell parts, accessories or tires may remain open, according to the order from Wolf.
Car repair shops, including Spangler Subaru’s, also have the green light to remain open.
“We are taking direction from others and using that time for cleaning and sanitizing everything,” Biff said.
Laurel Auto Group’s service department also remains open while the sales department is closed unless it gets permission to continue with phone transactions and home delivery of vehicles, said company President Matt Smith.
“Lots of businesses have a lot of decisions to make about how to proceed in this environment,” Smith said.
Employees of Major Builders Inc., a general contractor, have gone home, in accordance with Wolf’s order for all construction to cease physical operations.
Mark Rychak, president and owner of Major Builders, said he laid off his whole staff of 38 people.
“I’m really concerned about our employees. It’s just the unknown, how long it’s going to last and what the end result is going to be,” he said. “I feel every business is in the same position. We will come through it and be strong again. We are not only dealing with a virus that can affect your health, but we are also dealing with economic problems with keeping everyone sustained financially.”
Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations to slow the spread of COVID-19 as of 8 p.m. Thursday. But enforcement actions begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Wolf’s new order, available on his web site, states that it “will remain in effect until further notice.”
The order that Wolf gave at 5 p.m. Thursday supersedes a previous order that he made Monday, which limited restaurants to takeout only in addition to urging the closure of entertainment, recreation, personal care services and retail stores.
The language he used then to distinguish businesses was “essential” and “nonessential.” On Thursday as the list of ordered closures expanded, “life-sustaining” became the primary term used to describe businesses that would remain open.
“We made it through the first round when the governor announced ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ businesses,” Rychak said.
But construction industry sectors were ordered to close Thursday, along with other groups including lawyer offices, accounting, architectural and engineering services.
Some businesses have the ability to work remotely. Joel Valentine, president and CEO of Wessel & Co. accountants, said his office will continue to work with clients remotely while his Main Street office is closed.
It’s a mixed bag of yes and no regarding manufacturing industry groups that are ordered to close. But steel product manufacturing is allowed.
Steel manufacturers reached in Johnstown on Friday – JWF Industries, Johnstown Wire Technologies and North American Hoganas – said they are open.
More of the businesses that can continue physical operations include waste collection, farming and food manufacturing, and although bars are closed, beer distributors are open.
Joe Incardona, vice president of Inco Beverage, said in addition to being approved for business continuation by the state government, Inco is among the thousands of beer wholesalers nationwide who have been classified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a “critical infrastructure industry.”
“This pertains to our role as part of a nationwide network of wholesalers that supports grocery stores, convenience stores, and other retailers selling food and beverage products, he said. “In addition that designation stems from our role as a transportation and logistics business, with a fleet of trucks, delivery drivers, and cold storage capabilities in our warehouses,” he said.
“As has happened in the past with previous state of emergency situations, beer wholesalers have stepped up to deliver critical supplies such as bottled water, food, etc. In the event we’re called upon by state or federal agencies, Inco Beverage is prepared to devote our manpower, warehousing, and logistics capabilities to any emergency efforts needed to assist the government’s response to COVID-19.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.