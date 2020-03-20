Businesses are deciding Friday how to proceed with Gov. Tom Wolf's order amid the COVID-19 pandemic to close all businesses that are not designated as "life-sustaining."
Spangler Subaru is laying off salespeople who are working to deliver vehicles to customers before Saturday, when the state's enforcement actions against businesses that do not close physical locations begins, said company spokesman Jacob Biff.
According to Matt Smith, vice president of Laurel Auto Group, sales operations are suspended, but service, parts and repairs facilities will remain open.
Employees of Major Builders Inc., a general contractor, went home Friday morning, in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf's order.
Mark Rychak, president and owner of Major Builders, said he laid off his whole staff of 38 people.
"I'm really concerned about our employees. It's just the unknown, how long it's going to last and what the end result is going to be," he said.
"I feel every business is in the same position. We will come through it and be strong again. We are not only dealing with a virus that can affect your health, but we are also dealing with economic problems with keeping everyone sustained financially."
Wolf ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations to slow the spread of COVID-19 as of 8 p.m. Thursday. But enforcement actions begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Wolf's new order, available on his website, states that it "will remain in effect until further notice."
Wolf has directed state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law. Those enforcement agencies include the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania State Police and local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions.
With the announcement at 5 p.m. Thursday – after business hours for many – Wolf's administration released a list of types of business in industry sectors and subsectors that are allowed to stay open, and also those that are prohibited.
