JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Residents of Cambria and Indiana counties can pick up rapid “at-home” COVID-19 test kits on Friday, part of a statewide effort to expand the offering in more rural areas.
In the Johnstown area, tests can be picked up at the Cambria County Department of Health Center in Richland Township at 184 Donald Lane, Suite 1, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
In Indiana County, the tests will be available for pickup during the same times at 75 N. Second St., Indiana.
The free tests are approved for at-home use for individuals ages 2 and older and provide results within approximately 15 minutes, health officials said.
Individuals do not need to show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus to receive tests and can pick up a maximum of four tests on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cambria County added 59 cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s report. The county’s toll of 695 deaths remained unchanged from Wednesday.
Somerset County added 14 cases and one death attributed to the virus and now has 390 deaths since March 2020.
Bedford and Indiana counties each had two new deaths. Bedford County added 24 cases, while Indiana County added 32. Blair County added 57 new cases, but no deaths.
Centre and Clearfield counties added 48 and 43 cases, respectively, and Clearfield County added one death. Westmoreland County added 109 cases and two deaths.
