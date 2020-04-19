I have often said one of the things I love about my job is that I’m learning all the time.
I know, for instance, how “nutrient management” applies to both farmers and sewage plant operators; how 21 years does not just identify the drinking age, but applies to paper alleys, property access and property possession through squatter’s rights; and how to measure stream flow with a weir.
After more than a decade of researching and writing stories for The Tribune-Democrat’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness project, I have learned more about women’s health than most men – or women.
My passion for learning comes naturally. My 87-year-old mother is fluent in such diverse subjects as plant and wildlife identification, home construction and wiring, alternative energy and cultural history. Until last month, she was teaching and working in the office as a volunteer and officer for Clarion County Literacy Council.
Learning about coronavirus – or more precisely SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease – has been unsettling.
For more than a month, I’ve been getting an education in virology, epidemiology and pandemic response. Without leaving my Richland Township home, I’ve joined almost every daily press briefing webcast held by state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and, often, Gov. Tom Wolf. The first was March 3, when there was still a roomful of reporters in the Harrisburg briefing room. Each update has brought new facts and expert observations.
Translating the flood of information into newspaper stories requires focusing on new and pertinent information, which sometimes doesn’t leave room for interesting and useful tidbits.
A reader asked The Tribune-Democrat if the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 could be published.
Levine has been asked that question a number of times.
She has said the Health Department is working on getting the number of patients treated at hospitals and subsequently discharged, but that would not be the true number of “recovered” patients.
Many who test positive for coronavirus are advised to stay home and keep in touch with their doctors. They are not being required to report when they have been symptom-free without medication for at least three days.
And since less than 1% of the state’s residents have been tested for COVID-19, many with minor symptoms have, no doubt, recovered without being counted at all.
Another tidbit that has attracted some questions is how deaths are reported. The Department of Health clearly states they are tracking deaths among those confirmed to have COVID-19. The cause of death could be heart attack or pneumonia, but the case is counted if coronavirus is considered a contributing factor.
Some have suggested this is inflating the death count, but there is more evidence that deaths, like actual coronavirus infections, are being under-counted.
In New York City, for example, the medical examiner’s office recently reported about 200 people were dying at home each day, compared to 20 to 25 before the pandemic. Many of those have not been included in the city’s “confirmed” COVID-19 deaths, which reached nearly 9,000 Friday.
Pennsylvania’s reported data was expanded in the past week to include nursing homes cases and a breakdown of cases by sex, race and ethnicity.
While the nursing home data has been useful – no Cambria, Somerset, Blair or Bedford county homes have had confirmed cases – the race and ethnicity breakdowns provide little help because the information was not charted in 74% of reported cases.
County-specific testing data illustrate one of the problems health experts cite in opposition to opening businesses again: Areas with comparatively few cases also have had fewer people tested. The statewide average is nearly 1% of the population getting tested, but in this region, the average is less than 0.5%, or one out of every 200 people.
The knowledge I have gained from the experts is both reassuring – science and medical professionals are united in the battle – and frightening – knowing that virtually anyone I come in contact with could be shedding virus, as Dr. Jeanne Spencer put it.
I’ve been wearing a mask when I go out, and it helps that The Tribune-Democrat encourages me to work at home.
And Mom’s still doing OK.
