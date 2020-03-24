Quiet streets of Johnstown

There was no traffic nor pedestrians at the corner of Main and Franklin streets in downtown Johnstown late Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020. More people are practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

There was no traffic nor pedestrians at the corner of Main and Franklin streets in downtown Johnstown late Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020. More people are practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you