Camp sites will reopen at the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area for recreational vehicle use only this weekend – a first step toward ramping up activity at the location.
But with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, tents and public restrooms will be off-limits, as well as the swimming area and playground, Cambria Somerset Authority Chairman Jim Greco said.
“If you have an RV with a self-contained restroom, you can camp,” CSA Manager Earl Waddell added, noting that the park’s public restrooms will remain locked.
He noted RV campers will be permitted to have fires, but all visitors are being reminded to continue practicing social distancing from other guests.
Water and electricity service will be available for campers.
The lake’s boat launch is open for use, as well as its hiking and recently built mountain bike trails.
Fishing also remains permissible through a state order earlier this month.
With Gov. Tom Wolf expected to introduce new color-coded guidelines Friday for counties across the state, any changes to current restrictions would go into effect the following weekend.
Greco said the recreation area will remain open for RV camping only regardless of whether Somerset County is placed in a red or yellow restriction zone.
