The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) made it official regarding the cancellation of all mandated regular season and championship competition for fall sports in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision, announced Wednesday, followed a majority vote of the PSAC Board of Directors, which includes 18 presidents representing each of the member institutions.
Pitt-Johnstown and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are among the PSAC members.
“Each institution is still given the freedom to do what they see fit and best for their institution in regards to athletics,” said Pitt-Johnstown Athletic Director Pat Pecora, who also is the Mountain Cats wrestling coach. “This is for conference schedule and conference play. But if an institution would like to play some soccer games in the spring, they can. It’s up to each institution to make that decision.”
The PSAC followed the lead of the NCAA, which earlier this year announced the cancellation of all 2020 fall championships in Division II.
A news release from the PSAC explained that the NCAA Division II conference’s decision to cancel PSAC-mandated competition does not preclude individual institutions from participating in countable athletically-related activities or exploring competition outside of the previously-mandated schedule.
The conference's fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, women’s volleyball, field hockey, and football.
“Should six or more institutions commit to participating in any of those sports, the conference will reinstate a championship season,” the PSAC release said.
Pecora explained that there are many moving parts and different scenarios involving the fall sports perhaps competing in the spring.
“Six schools from the PSAC would have to agree to have that sport in the conference,” Pecora said, echoing the information in the release. “If six schools agree, they would have a conference schedule and a conference championship. If they can’t get six schools – say four schools want to play a sport, then those four schools could still play against the other teams playing in the conference and go outside the conference to fill a schedule.”
Last season, Pecora became the all-time winningest wrestling coach in college history at all levels before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the NCAA Division II championship tournament. The veteran Mountain Cats coach said regardless of the PSAC Board’s decision on winter sports next week, this year will be much different.
“The winter sports, the presidents are meeting again next week,” Pecora said. “They met this week and decided to postpone it for one week. For us, it would involve the sports men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling.
“Whether they have winter sports, it’d be very brief. But that has yet to be decided," Pecora said. "Division II won’t be able to come back from break until Dec. 28. We’d have to quarantine for a week. The first time you’d be able to have games or matches, depending on whether there is a conference schedule or not, would be Jan. 17. You’re talking about a season that is five or six weeks long."
When asked if Pitt-Johnstown would play any fall sports in the spring, the Mountain Cats AD said how the winter season progresses might be the best indicator.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Pecora said of a fall-spring schedule flip. “First of all, we’ve got to see what is going to happen to winter sports before we go back to the fall sports that wouldn’t happen now until spring. We have to concentrate on the winter sports. If the winter sports make it, that’s a benefit for all the sports to maybe get in some type of competition.”
Amid all of the uncertainty, Pecora is sure of one thing.
“These are different times. Very trying on everybody,” he said. “You just go day by day not knowing exactly what’s going to happen. It’s tough. Tough times never last, tough people do. That’s my motto right now.”
