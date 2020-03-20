The deadline for older adults and people with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes they paid in 2019 has been pushed back to Dec. 31 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced.
“As the spread of COVID-19 impacts Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth, the (Gov. Tom) Wolf administration wants to ensure that everyone who is eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has all the time they need to file their rebate applications,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said in a press release announcing the extension.
“We recognize that many applicants visit our district offices or their state legislator’s office for in-person help with filing their application. Extending the deadline early this year will allow people to stay at home now and avoid unnecessary travel, as Gov. Wolf has recommended.”
The application deadline had previously been June 30. Distribution of rebates will begin no earlier than July 1; rebates are distributed as claims are received and processed. There is no charge to apply for a rebate. Rebate claim forms and more information about the program can be found online at the Department of Revenue’s website, www.revenue.pa.gov.
Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits income-eligible state residents who are 65 or older, widows and widowers who are 50 or older and people with disabilities who are 18 or older. The income limit is $35,000 per year for homeowners and $15,000 per year for renters; half of Social Security income is excluded.
The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to a maximum of $975. The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.
