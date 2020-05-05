Two new Bedford County COVID-19 cases and one new Somerset County case represent the only local change in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's update Tuesday.
There are 865 new cases across the state, bringing the total to 50,957, the department website shows.
Tuesday's was the third consecutive daily report with fewer than 1,000 new cases.
“That is promising,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We will need to see if that trend continues, because the numbers and the data over time is the most important metric.”
The report includes another reconciliation of death reports from the Philadelphia area. The statewide total added 554 deaths to reach 3,012.
Health department numbers have been lagging reports from Philadelphia and several nearby counties. Tuesday's report added 202 deaths in Philadelphia, bringing the total to 627. Another 166 were in nearby Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties.
During her daily press briefing, Levine said the 554 deaths occurred over the past two weeks and were compiled by reconciling several different reporting databases, including the Philadelphia Department of Health. She said her department is working with the other agencies to provide more accurate daily reports.
Long-term care
Indiana County and Westmoreland County each added one additional death. Indiana now has five – all in nursing or personal care homes – and Westmoreland's total is up to 27 deaths.
Local county reports show 34 cases and one death in Cambria County, 30 cases and one death in Somerset County, 26 cases and one death in Bedford County and 25 cases with no deaths in Blair County.
Across Pennsylvania, COVID-19 has struck 3,204 health care workers, 2,032 employees in the food industry and 9,625 residents of long-term care living facilities, which include nursing homes and personal care homes.
Levine said multiple resources have been directed to improve infection control, isolation protocols and other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes.
“This is one of the most challenging situations with COVID-19 and seniors in long-term care living facilities,” Levine said Tuesday. “We are doing everything we possibly can to protect the residents and staff in these facilities.”
Although the health department has not identified which nursing homes have patients with coronavirus infections, Levine said the issue is being discussed. A decision will be made later this week, she said.
Death predictions
Levine was asked about the update to a pandemic forecast model developed by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Monday's update to the widely cited model showed an increase of more than 6,000 expected COVID-19-related deaths in Pennsylvania's through August. The original model released in late March predicted 2,400 deaths and Monday's update shows 8,607 deaths.
The institute said several variables led to the changes, including the early relaxation of social-distancing restrictions and practices.
“This allows us to account for potential increases in transmission intensity if – or as the data increasingly suggest, when – social distancing mandates are eased and/or human mobility patterns rise,” the update says. “The latter is particularly important, as it appears that many populations are exhibiting increases in movement and thus possible interactions with each other, even in places where distancing policies remain in place.”
Levine stressed that Pennsylvania's plan to open the economy in stages should help prevent the large increase.
“I think (the updated model changes) highlight the significant risks of opening up too quickly,” she said. “We are going to work with counties. We are going to work with our county and municipal health department partners to do this in a very responsible way to try to avoid some of the increases that are seen in that model.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.