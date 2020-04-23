Dale Wicks has been using his COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home time to go on a journey through the past, posting commercials that he made over the decades that now serve as a video time capsule of bygone days in the Johnstown region.
The advertisements that he has shared so far at Wix Pix Productions’ Facebook page include a genie informing customers of the new 24-hour teller cards at Johnstown Bank and Trust, George Raptosh campaigning for Cambria County judge, a celebration of Sani-Dairy’s rainbow ice cream and then Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Cliff Stoudt promoting Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Wicks had been thinking about doing the project for “sometime” and finally found the free hours during the current pandemic.
“I thought this was the ‘sometime,’ ” Wicks said. “I thought ‘sometime’ rolled around. What better opportunity than now to do this? With people sort of locked away in their homes – in some cases looking for things to do and something to make them maybe a little happier than they are – it’s a way for me to try to do that.”
Seeing the commercials has given people “a nice chance to walk down memory lane again,” as Wicks explained.
Many of the clips in his archives date back to the 1970s and 1980s.
He shot the earliest footage on 16mm film and then switched over to 3/4-inch.
Wicks is using an old 3/4-inch deck – that does not have a working on/off switch – for his current project.
“I thought, before this things fails – it may be the only 3/4-inch deck left in western Pennsylvania, I don’t know – I want to see what’s on these tapes,” Wicks said. “I came across some really wonderful things that I thought people in the area would like to see. I thought I want to share these with folks.”
One of the most popular clips has been a spot called “90 Stores” that showed the businesses and people inside the Richland Mall.
The online response was positive.
“Thanks for sharing this ... my mom passed away 8 years ago ... she worked at Regis ... during ghat (sic) time ... good memories!!!!” wrote one viewer.
Another posted: “I am the first little girl that flashes! Later it’s me on my grandmother’s lap and then the little baby is my brother! Thank you for sharing!”
The images whiz past in the original 30-second clip, so Wicks made a slowed-down, eight-minute version that gives viewers a casual look at all the stores, including Penn Traffic, Hanaks, Duke + Duchess Twin Theatres, Time Out, The Hello Shop, Sweet William, KarmelKorn, National Record Mart and Hickory Farms.
The Richland Mall videos have generated more than 3,000 combined views.
“Things like the Richland Mall, for example, people have a real romantic attachment to the Richland Mall apparently,” Wicks said.
