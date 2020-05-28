A food distribution event for veterans and military families in need will be held Friday at the Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St., Johnstown, organizers announced Thursday.
The event will be hosted by Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
It will begin at noon and continue until the supply of food is depleted, according to organizers. Attendees will receive three boxes of food each, including produce, dairy items and shelf-stable goods.
Drivers should enter the Hiram G. Andrews Center parking lot from Goucher Street at the entrance opposite Mowery Avenue, organizers said. Signs will be in place to direct traffic. Strict safety precautions and social distancing practices will be enforced.
CamTran will have a bus available to shuttle veterans between the CamTran Transit Center in downtown Johnstown and the Hiram G. Andrews Center, organizers said. The bus will make continuous loops from noon to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.