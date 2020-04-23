There are 1,369 new positive COVID-19 cases and 69 additional deaths in confirmed coronavirus patients across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday.
That brings the state totals to 37,053 cases and 1,394 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The department continues to look into what additional deaths will be included in the COVID-19 report,
Total deaths, which include what are termed “probable” COVID-19 deaths, dropped from 1,622 on Wednesday to 1,421 because 270 probable coronavirus deaths were removed.
On Wednesday, the report listed 1,325 confirmed deaths and 297 "probable" COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,622. On Thursday there were only 27 deaths in the “probable” category.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously said the deaths were cases where COVID-19 was listed as a cause or contributing cause on a death certificate, but the individuals had not tested positive before they died.
At Thursday's press briefing, she said the state's investigation of "probable" death reports led to the reductions in the data.
“I realize this category is confusing, because it does change over time,” Levine said. “These cases were previously reported as 'probable' but further review has determined we need more information before we attribute them to COVID-19.”
Earlier in the week, many county death reports spiked because the probable coronavirus deaths were added. The two categories were not divided on the county level, so on Thursday, many counties' reports showed fewer total deaths.
One of Cambria County's two deaths was removed, while Westmoreland County's deaths dropped from 20 to 17 and Philadelphia's went from 365 to 271.
Bedford County reported four new cases, for a total of 20.
Cambria County's report dropped from 21 to 20 cases and Somerset County added one case to reach 20.
Levine said cases and deaths are reported by the county of residence, not where the testing or death occurred. Sometimes hospitals have listed the wrong county, so the reports are changed, she said.
Elsewhere in the region, Clearfield County held steady at 11 cases and no deaths and Indiana County added three new cases to reach 59, still with four deaths.
During the first week of county-specific reports, testing rates for most counties in this region have exceeded the state's rate of increase.
Cambria's testing has jumped 75% since April 17, up from 446 to 780, including both positive and negative tests. Somerset is up 53% and Bedford is up 55%. With a 14% increase, Blair County lags the statewide 27% one-week increase.
