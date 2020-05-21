EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to approve upgrades to the security systems at the Cambria County Prison.
Commissioners Tom Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt approved an agreement in the amount of $247,984 with Intertech Security LLC for hardware and software upgrades to the systems that control the prison’s doors, cameras and intercoms.
Warden Christian Smith told the commissioners that the upgrades are needed “to maintain the security and safety of the institution and for the correctional staff and the inmate population.” The current systems were installed in 2008, he said.
“It’s computers that have been running 24 hours a day for 12 years – never been turned off,” Smith said. “Software that’s 12 years old – never been upgraded. The operating systems aren’t supported any more. We’re several versions behind on the software itself. … The time has come to upgrade all the hardware and software at the institution.”
The commissioners also approved a five-year renewal of the prison’s ongoing contract with Intertech Security LLC for maintenance of the security systems. The average cost to the county per year during the renewal period is approximately $40,000. Smith said that’s a significant drop from the current cost per year of approximately $118,000.
Also on Thursday, the commissioners issued proclamations recognizing three ongoing or upcoming public awareness campaigns – Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week, National Emergency Medical Services Week and World No Tobacco Day.
