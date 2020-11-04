SOMERSET – A convicted sex offender serving an up to 106-year sentence died of COVID-19 Tuesday at SCI-Laurel Highlands, becoming the first prisoner at the state facility to die with the virus.
State prison officials confirmed the death Wednesday, saying the 87-year-old inmate was found to have contracted COVID-19 following a mass testing Oct. 27. The man, whose name was not released by state prison officials, was enrolled in hospice care and began to "rapidly decompensate" in the days that followed.
"The inmate had a history of underlying medical conditions," Susan McNaughton, communications director, wrote in a release to media.
She said the man also had a "Do Not Resuscitate" order.
Prison officials said the man was serving a 53- to 106-year sentence for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and had been lodged at the prison since January 2015.
SCI-Laurel Highlands, home to 883 inmates, has nine staff members quarantining due to the virus and six inmates also considered to be "active," the Department of Corrections' online dashboard shows.
Officials at nearby SCI-Somerset, which houses more than 2,500 inmates, have been working to mitigate the spread of the virus inside its medium-security lockup since late September and 53 inmates are currently listed as "active" COVID-19 cases.
Those inmates are quarantined from fellow prisoners and testing procedures remain ongoing, prison officials said.
“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”
Despite an ongoing case spike at SCI-Somerset, Department of Corrections officials indicated that the state prison system is fairing better than most counterparts nationwide.
According to a recent study by the Council on Criminal Justice, Pennsylvania is one of only six states where the COVID-19 death rate in prisons is lower than the state’s community COVID-19 death rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.