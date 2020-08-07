The spike in cases at the federal prison in Loretto did not continue Friday.
In fact, the Bureau of Prisons website showed the COVID-19 cases at FCI-Loretto dropped by one from 40 on Thursday to 39 in Friday’s report.
A prison bureau spokesman said the drop means a prisoner either recovered, was released or was transferred to another institution.
The prison's cases, which pushed Cambria County to a one-day record of 30 cases on Wednesday, represented a significant part of a continued surge in the county, as shown in Friday’s update of the Department of Health's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Although Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Friday used the dashboard to show progress in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Cambria County’s report showed increases across the board. The dashboard compares COVID-19 reports for the past seven days to the previous seven days.
It shows Cambria had 28 more new cases this past week – a total of 69 new cases for July 31-August 6, up from 41 new cases for July 24-30.
New cases were also up in Blair and Bedford counties, but dropped slightly in Somerset County when compared to the previous week.
Allegheny County and Philadelphia’s new cases were lower this week, after driving the state’s resurgence last month. Allegheny County had 447 fewer new cases over the past seven days and Philadelphia had 307 fewer new cases.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also increased in Cambria County, up from an average of 3.6 patients a day to 8.1 patients, the dashboard shows.
Statewide, the dashboard shows 1,252 fewer new cases in the past week than in the previous week. Hospitalizations dropped from 694 to 619 average patients a day.
“The decreased case counts across the state, and in many counties this week, indicate that the tough decisions we have had to make are protecting Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said in a press release. “Our percent positivity decreased for the second week in a row, which continues to reflect the willingness of Pennsylvanians to take steps to protect themselves and their neighbors.
“We must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, which will stop the spread and allow more freedom.”
Cambria County’s positivity level this week was 2.8%, which is below the 5% threshold for concern. The state’s positivity rate was 4.1% over the past seven days. The metric represents the portion of all tests that come back positive for COVID-19.
The health department identified several counties with “concerning” positivity rates, including Indiana County, with 7.9%, Clearfield, with 5.7%, and Fayette, with 7.7%. Union County’s 11.8% positivity was the state’s highest.
In the health department's daily report, Blair County added two deaths and 10 new cases to its COVID-19 totals on Friday, with 758 new cases and 15 additional deaths statewide. .
Since the first cases were detected in March, the health department has confirmed 117,279 cases and 7,297 deaths related to the pandemic.
It is estimated that 77% of those infected have recovered, which is more than 90,000 people.
Across the region in Friday's daily update, Cambria County added four cases and now has had 328 cases and three deaths. Somerset County added two cases to reach 129 cases and three deaths. Bedford County added two cases to reach 138 cases and four deaths.
Blair County now has 265 cases and five deaths. Indiana County added 12 cases to reach 309 cases and six deaths. Fayette County added seven cases to reach 472 cases and five deaths. Westmoreland County added 16 cases to reach 1,500 cases and 46 deaths.
The state's rolling seven-day average continues to trend lower, reaching 747 average cases a day.
