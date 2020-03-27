Pennsylvania’s primary elections have been postponed until June 2, five weeks later than originally scheduled, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, signed legislation on Friday that passed both Republican-controlled houses of the Legislature, calling for moving the date from April 28. On the same day, the commonwealth’s total number of cases topped 2,200 individuals with more than 22 deaths, while stay-at-home orders were issued for nine more counties.
“Delaying this year’s primary election as several other states have done is in the best interests of voters, poll workers and county election officials,” Wolf said. “I commend the General Assembly for acting quickly on this critical legislation. The Department of State will continue to work with local election officials to ensure Pennsylvania has a fair and accessible election.
Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office Director Shirley Crowl is “glad that it’s been moved at this point.”
“We are running low on polling places and poll workers right now, just like all of the rest of the state at this point,” Crowl said.
Both party chairwomen in Cambria County agreed with the decision.
“It was a good thing,” Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Helen Whiteford said. “But who knows what it’s going to be like in June? It’s kind of scary, isn’t it? I’m glad it was moved. We had no choice.”
Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback thinks the decision will help with the election process, as opposed to trying to rush the matter in such uncertain times.
“I’m glad that they moved it because it gives the various election offices the opportunity to get their arms wrapped around all the changes,” Kulback said.
“And it also gives the candidates and the voters time to just grasp all of the changes that have been.”
The pandemic has changed campaigning by forcing parties to cancel events and preventing candidates from face-to-face, door-knocking meetings with voters due to social distancing.
“We only had one rally scheduled because – there again – we had a feeling this was coming with no large groups,” Whiteford said. “The one rally we had is canceled. And, of course, our breakfast, which was scheduled for the Saturday before the primary, is canceled. If things go well, we’ll certainly gear up and try again, but with caution in mind.”
Kulback has been telling candidates to “maintain voter contact, but do it by calling people, and talking to them and letting them know you’re on the ballot,” while investing in advertising and doing commercials.
“Go out and do Facebook things,” Kulback said. “Do some 30-second Facebook snippets and talk about why you’re the best person. That’s all you can do.”
Locally, primaries will be held for all
There is only one competitive primary in the Cambria, Somerset, Bedford region with two Republicans – Jerry Carnicella and Howard Terndrup – running for the nomination in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 72nd District, a seat currently held by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township. The most high-profile contest is between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.
Other important dates on the election calendar are:
n May 18 – last day to register to vote
n May 26 – last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
n June 2 – last day for county boards of elections to receive mail-in or civilian absentee ballots by 8 p.m.
Mail-in ballot applications can be acquired at the county election office or online at votespa.com or cambriacountypa.gov/election-and-voter-registration.aspx at the “applications and forms” link.
“We’re encouraging everybody to go ahead and fill out mail-in ballot applications,” Crowl said.
“That way, when we get our ballots, we can send those out to everybody. Then we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens until June rolls around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.