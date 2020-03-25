Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar is giving away one free beer to every customer that orders takeout on Thursday, the company stated in a press release.
The restaurant is putting its usual bartenders to work as "cartenders" to help with the deal. The offer is available at all Primanti Bros. locations.
To be eligible for the free beer, customers must show up to the restaurant to pick-up a call-in or online order.
“It’s been nearly two weeks at home,” said Adam Golomb, spokesman for Primanti Bros.
“I need a beer. You need a beer. So – we’re giving away that beer.”
The free beers are sealed and customers must wait until they get home to enjoy them, the press release stated.
“Basically, you just need to order something and show up,” Golomb said.
“We didn’t want it to be too difficult.”
Free beers are available while supplies last and are limited to one 12-ounce bottle per customer on Thursday. The offer is valid at Primanti Bros. Pennsylvania restaurants only. And everyone must be 21 years of age with a valid ID.
