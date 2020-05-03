Any other year, Richland High School’s yearbook would be filled with images of springtime traditions in action – the annual dodgeball tournament, school performances and team photos.
This year, those pages will carry disclaimers – “canceled by COVID-19,” yearbook staff member and Richland junior Amy Griffith said.
The closure of schools due to the virus has left students – and in some cases faculty – in their place, scrambling to ensure another tradition, the yearbook itself, doesn’t become a coronavirus casualty.
The circumstances have also made them unexpected curators of today’s historic times – chronicling life under quarantine for the Class of 2020, students said.
“There’s so many things we’ve had to change at the last minute,” said Richland sophomore yearbook staff member Riley Hunter. “And then there’s graduation – we still aren’t sure how we’ll handle that.”
This year is “different” in many ways, Griffith added.
“The focus now is trying to show what it’s like,” she said. “Students doing the best they can in the new environment.”
Visual arts teacher Steve Morosko has been helping North Star High School students assemble yearbooks for 14 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic created an indirect challenge, the yearbook staff adviser said.
“It’s hard to put a yearbook together without students,” Mrosko said.
Like colleagues across the region, Mrosko sent out emails to the entire student body for help, inviting them to offer a glimpse into their new “stay-at-home” reality.
One student sent a photograph that showed him building a three-wheeled bike with his dad.
Others have sent pictures showing themselves busy at work at desks in their bedrooms, he said.
Mrosko and Greater Johnstown’s yearbook adviser, Vicky Lonsinger, said photos have been trickling in.
Lonsinger credited Greater Johnstown’s baseball team for submitting photos they captured while doing community service at a nursing home earlier in the year – “but it has been tough” overall, she said.
“I’ve been reaching out to people on social media – messaging parents to see if they have anything we can use,” Lonsinger said. “I’m trying everything I can think of.”
Tribute to classmates
Within districts where students are still handling the project, yearbook staffers indicated they are having trouble reaching their classmates for content, given the fact the students are home instead of the hallways.
Seniors – with graduation looming – would be together at school on any other year, marking their final days as high school students.
Westmont Hilltop senior Damiana Kniss called the loss of that moment a missed milestone.
To keep her class together, Kniss, 17, worked with her mother to create a large Class of 2020 banner that she’s displaying in her family’s Southmont yard.
The banner lists the names of all 129 members of her class.
“Finding out we weren’t going back to school, it was a big surprise,” she said. “The date got pushed back ... And then, all of a sudden, we were done.”
Kniss credited her high school for holding a virtual “spirit week” in April. That allowed students to document the new norms that have come with life during a pandemic, she said.
“On Monday, students posed for selfies with toilet paper,” Kniss said, noting that some of the submissions will end up in the yearbook.
On another day, students were invited to share their favorite quarantine activities.
‘Appreciate the little things’
For all of the challenges the coronavirus has presented, Hunter said there have also been inspiring moments worth preserving.
The Richland sophomore said a few seniors have shared their experiences over the past two months.
One wrote that it taught her to “appreciate the little things.”
There have also been moments of resilience, Griffith said.
The cancellation of classes in March ended plans for Richland’s spring musical “The Hello Girls.” But within days, the cast and crew uploaded a music video-style performance featuring
30 students to YouTube.
The entire cast recorded their roles from home.
Griffith said yearbook members were so impressed by it that they added a scannable “QR code” that will connect readers to the improvised musical act.
A page in the yearbook is also being dedicated for the show’s rehearsals, Griffith said.
“They worked so hard,” she said.
Crucial keepsake?
Faculty and students at Greater Johnstown, Westmont Hilltop, North Star and Richland all said they still have dozens of yearbook pages to fill – and how their schools handle graduation ceremonies will likely play a part.
Lonsinger only partly blamed the coronavirus for making this year’s Trojan yearbook a challenge.
In the age of high-end cellphone cameras and selfies at any moment, yearbooks aren’t as cherished as they were decades ago, she said.
At Greater Johnstown, 50 of the Class of 2020’s graduates didn’t submit senior pictures this year. That’s a quarter of the class, she said.
“I think kids are so used to taking pictures all day long that it isn’t as big for everyone,” she said.
“But what I don’t think they realize is that there are a lot of memories they might not be getting. That’s what makes the yearbook so special.”
Mrosko and Griffith said they still view the yearbook as vital.
“That’s why we’re still working so hard on it – for the seniors,” Griffith said. “With everything that’s happened, we want this to be something they enjoy rather than a reminder of something that ruined their senior year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.