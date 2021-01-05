Including some weekend cases that were delayed by computer maintenance did not create a significant spike in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 8,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 673,915.
It’s the 20th consecutive day with fewer than 10,000 new cases.
Due to technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday, case counts in Tuesday’s update included data from the time the server was down on Sunday, the department said in a press release.
Fifteen deaths in this region were among 185 new deaths reported statewide, for a total of 16,546 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County recorded 79 new cases and three deaths for totals of 9,135 cases and 257 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Somerset County had 53 new cases and one death to reach 5,120 cases and 90 deaths.
Bedford County had 23 new cases and one death to reach 3,065 cases and 98 deaths.
Blair County had 70 new cases and one death to reach 8,317 cases and 178 deaths.
Indiana County had 38 new cases and no deaths to reach 4,092 cases and 128 deaths.
Clearfield County had 75 new cases and no deaths to reach 4,384 cases and 50 deaths.
Centre County had 66 new cases and one death to reach 9,271 cases and 146 deaths.
Westmoreland County had 228 new cases and eight deaths to reach 20,393 cases and 443 deaths.
There were 54 additional COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals in Tuesday’s report, but there were also 34 fewer being treated in intensive care units. The report showed 5,684 hospitalized, with 1,148 in ICUs and 700 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Locally, there were 12 more patients hospitalized and one fewer in ICUs across Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties. The region’s totals are 192 hospitalized, including 37 in ICUs and 34 on ventilators.
