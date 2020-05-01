Each school year Rebecca Single shares a favorite book with her students that’s accompanied with an activity.
But with schools closed due to the coronavirus, the second-grade teacher at Portage Area Elementary School had to adjust the lesson, and a movie director is helping to make it happen.
Single said a few years back her students read “The Boxcar Children,” a story about four orphans who create a home for themselves in an abandoned boxcar in the forest and eventually meet their grandfather, and then they created a boxcar that decorated the hall.
“The teachers and I decided we wanted to celebrate the book and we knew the movie was coming out, so we bought it and showed it to our kids,” she said.
To promote what students were doing, teachers posted about it on the district’s website and were contacted by Daniel Chuba, director of the animated film, who saw what the classes were doing.
“He wanted to put us on ‘The Boxcar Children’ website and he sent us movie posters, pencil cases and did a live Skype with us to talk about animation,” Single said. “He could not have been more generous.”
It turns out Chuba has ties to the Portage area.
“When I saw them, I realized it was the same Portage where my mother grew up and where we used to visit in the summers when I was small,” he said. “My grandfather was the mayor of Portage for some time.”
He said children learn in different ways so sending any kind of tools that can help a lesson stick is useful.
“Some kids are more visual learners, and films can bring a story to life in a way that helps them get deeper into reading the books,” Chuba said.
“We see these ‘Boxcar Children’ movies as supporting the books and reading experience.”
Single said she wanted this year’s class to read the book, but not everyone has a copy at home.
“I wanted to buy them a copy and got in touch with Dan and he’s sending us the first book in the series for 21 kids,” she said. “That’s really awesome.”
As a fun way to get the book to her students, she is making the Mrs. Single’s Homeschool Survival Kit.
“I cut a brown paper bag to look like a tote and I decorated it with stickers and their picture, and along with the book there will be crayons, pencils, pencil sharpener, erasers, pens and glue sticks,” Single said. “It’s just fun things for them to have.”
Through a community donation, the kits also will have homemade facemasks and a $20 gift card for an area food market.
“I’ll also be giving them a little kit to make a Mother’s Day card,” Single said.
Chuba said what Single is doing is amazing, and he wanted to cover the costs of the books.
“In the case of Boxcar Children, the publisher, Albert Whitman and Co., are sending Rebecca the books from their warehouse,” he said. “With kids stuck at home, teachers have had to revamp their entire lesson plan, anything we can do and Albert Whitman can provide to help we will do.”
Once Single receives the books she plans to deliver the kits to students at their homes.
