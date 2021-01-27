PORTAGE – When Portage Area School District shifted to remote learning last year, sophomore Bella Single started out using her own Chromebook because the district didn’t have computers to distribute.
For Christmas, she received a new Hewlett-Packard computer.
But now she’ll be among students receiving computers from her school, thanks to the arrival of refurbished devices.
“I’m very excited for it,” the 16-year-old said, noting that the devices will have all of the school’s programs already loaded and ready.
A shipment of refurbished laptops was delivered recently to Portage Area, and Superintendent Eric Zelanko said the devices will be distributed to students soon.
The latest refurbished computers will be distributed to sixth- through eighth-graders in the coming weeks.
An earlier batch of refurbished devices will be handed out to older students, the district said.
Those devices will be used in place of new computers the district purchased in April. Those devices were not all delivered, and some that did arrive were not working properly, district officials said. The order was eventually canceled.
‘High-quality devices’
The recent batch of roughly 650 refurbished HP and Dell computers from School Tech Supply was located by Ryan Clouse, the district’s technology administrator.
“These are high-quality devices,” Clouse said.
Clouse went in search of more computers when about 50 of the laptops from April 2020 arrived earlier in the school year. He and Zelanko were both disappointed that brand new devices weren’t working properly out of the box.
They reported that the Microsoft suite of programs needed for Portage’s virtual learning platform wouldn’t work with the laptops.
Zelanko said the software froze the units almost instantly.
Portage was able to return the computers and cancel the rest that were to arrive later.
Portage officials have had to rely on alternative devices to get students the equipment needed to work remotely several times this year.
The first example was before the school year started, when Zelanko purchased 250 used Dell laptops from the U.S. Department of Surplus.
“It was a gamble,” Zelanko said about the refurbished devices. “But it you know what you’re looking for in used, you’re good.”
‘Kept us running’
None of the units had hard drives, and all needed new batteries. But the upfront cost was reasonable, and the district was able to fix them, he said.
“That took care of our kids who didn’t have anything,” Zelanko said.
Clouse said one of those computers was placed in every classroom to help get the teachers off the ground as well.
“They were definitely something that kept us running,” he said. “Those were a savior.”
Among the students receiving the computers will be senior Samantha Moyer. She’s been using a personal device and is looking forward to a school-issued laptop.
Moyer said she expects the computer to help her acclimate better to virtual learning.
