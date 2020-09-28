Due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Portage Area High School, Superintendent Eric Zelanko announced Sunday that students in seventh through 12th grades will be learning remotely this week.
“I am being extra cautious,” he said.
Portage students in grades nine through 12 have been operating on a hybrid schedule since the beginning of the school year.
That made for an easy transition Monday to a completely virtual model, Zelanko said.
Administrators were alerted to the positive case over the weekend and Zelanko decided to implement a fully online model as a “precautionary measure.”
The move was applauded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health because it allows state officials additional “breathing room” while contact tracing is done, Zelanko said.
There have been no adjustments to the elementary schedule.
Students in seventh through 12th grades will continue the remote model until Friday.
After that, the administrators will decide how to proceed based on information from the Department of Health.
“We’re working our way through it,” Zelanko said.
One complication is that Portage officials are still waiting on computers that were ordered in the spring.
Zelanko said having those devices for the students would make the adjustment easier, but refurbished laptops purchased from the Department of General Services have helped ease that burden.
Another concern is internet access for the students.
Portage administrators are working with families who don’t have service.
Zelanko has been pleased with the health and safety plan in place, adding that the staff has been “phenomenal” and he feels good about the virtual education.
Extra curricular activities at Portage are canceled for the week due to the situation.
United reports new case
United School District also reported a new case of COVID-19.
Administrators were informed of the instance during the weekend and the state Department of Health is performing contact tracing, Superintendent Barbara Parkins said.
The instance occurred at the junior-senior high school, and is the third confirmed case in the district since school began in September and the sixth overall counting instances during summer activities.
United’s elementary students are operating under a hybrid model until Oct. 5 because of two positive cases of the coronavirus in the school reported earlier in September.
Parkins said the district has not been directed by the state Department of Health to make any adjustments to high school scheduling because of the new case.
However, there are seven students who were instructed to quarantine because of possible exposure.
Parkins said she isn’t concerned there’s a trend because the cases at United have been spread out across several weeks.
The administrators are handling the confirmed instances on a case-by-case basis.
