Members of the Harrison and Bailey families wish area moms a Happy Mother’s Day in this picture, which is among the latest additions to the Johnstown Porch Project by Westmont photographer Lisa Bulas. Shown are: (front row, left to right) Ken, Meredith and Gavin Bailey, and (back row, left to right) Diane and Frank Harrison. The Johnstown Porch Project gallery at www.TribDem.com now includes more than 160 pictures of local families taking stay-at-home safety precautions during the coronavirus. Bulas also posts images to www.facebook.com/JohnstownPorchProject.
Porch messages to mom
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SLAVICSKY[mdash] Patricia A., (Eger) "Pat", 79, St. Benedict, went home to meet Our Lord Jesus, on May 7, 2020, surrounded by her family who lovingly said their final goodbye. Born June 24, 1940, in Lilly, the daughter of Joseph and Izora "Dolly" (McMullen) Eger. Preceded in death by parents…
FULTZ[mdash] Sara E., (Sanders), peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020. She was 94 years old. Sara loved her family dearly and cherished and celebrated her many memories of life including her lifelong marriage to Donald, her younger years living with her father, co-owning her father's compan…
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Woman found unresponsive in vehicle with children
- WATCH VIDEO | Streetcar sabotage: Vandals cause $50K in damage to vehicle collection
- Somerset, Cambria and Bedford add cases; Blair County has first COVID-19 in a nursing home
- Leonard Pitts | I will not die of stupid
- Cambria County Sheriff Bob Kolar dies
- BREAKING: Wolf to announce Cambria, Somerset, Bedford counties cleared for partial reopening next Friday
- Seeing red: Local merchants, officials rip Wolf's regional reopen plan
- State police seek help in finding Walmart theft suspects
- Cambria-Somerset region not moving to yellow next week
- State warns workers that they can’t refuse work to collect unemployment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.