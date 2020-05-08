Porch messages to mom

Members of the Harrison and Bailey families wish area moms a Happy Mother’s Day in this picture, which is among the latest additions to the Johnstown Porch Project by Westmont photographer Lisa Bulas. Shown are: (front row, left to right) Ken, Meredith and Gavin Bailey, and (back row, left to right) Diane and Frank Harrison. The Johnstown Porch Project gallery at www.TribDem.com now includes more than 160 pictures of local families taking stay-at-home safety precautions during the coronavirus. Bulas also posts images to www.facebook.com/JohnstownPorchProject.

