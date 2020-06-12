Tuesday’s weather was hot, humid and sunny, but it was also the perfect storm at Windber Recreation Park pool, Recreation Director Matt Grohal said.
The Windber park featured the area’s only public pool that opened last week, with near-record high temperatures, just as the region was opening up from COVID-19 restrictions.
“By 12:10, they were lined up down the road,” Grohal said.
“We haven’t had a day like that in a long time. We ran out of everything.”
State restrictions limiting admissions to 50% of capacity only made it worse. Many waited outside the gate until others left the pool, while others gave up and left the park.
Although Wednesday’s weather was similar, it did not create the overflow situation.
“Wednesday was just an average day at the pool,” Grohal said. “We’ve been busy since we opened last Friday (June 5).”
More recreation facilities opening this weekend should take some of the stress from Windber, he said.
Pools at Ebensburg, Nanty Glo and Hastings boroughs open Saturday, and Portage and Cresson borough pools expect to open early next week, officials said.
Most of the municipal pools have removed all chairs and are asking visitors to bring their own.
State park beaches opened last weekend, and the park pools and most other facilities open Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
“As summer quickly approaches and all 67 counties are in either yellow or green phases of reopening, it was important to provide businesses with the guidance necessary to safely reopen or plan for reopening as they reach the green phase,” Wolf said, announcing updated guidelines. “I want all Pennsylvanians to remain active and to enjoy all the recreation the commonwealth has to offer, but we must do so safely and with social distancing top of mind.”
The new guidance covers outdoor activities such as mountain biking, outdoor miniature golf, go-carts, rock climbing, disc golf, paintball, horse riding, tennis, archery or shooting.
Businesses offering outdoor recreational activities may not include indoor spaces for public use other than restrooms, ticketing and entry locations.
Online ticketing and scheduled entry is encouraged.
Cabins, cottages, lodges and yurts in state parks and forests opened Friday and most state park swimming pools open Saturday.
State park picnic pavilions, playgrounds, nature play areas, visitor center exhibit halls, amphitheaters and group camping facilities remain closed to prevent large gatherings.
Local campgrounds are also limiting activities and gatherings. A notice on the website for Scottyland RV Resort in Rockwood says group activities have been put on hold, and common areas, such as the recreation hall and chapel, are closed.
Pioneer Park’s website said playgrounds and some other amenities at the Trent Road, Somerset, campground remain closed, and all scheduled entertainment is canceled.
