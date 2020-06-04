Groundskeeper Zander Johnson scrubs the bottom of the Ebensburg pool on Thursday, June 4, 2020, getting it ready for its June 13 opening. The pool will only be open to Central Cambria School District residents (a total of 200 on any given day). Pool attendees will need either a season pass or multi-day pass purchased before coming to the pool. Temperatures will be taken and no deck chairs will be available.
Pool preparation
The Tribune-Democrat
