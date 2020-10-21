Just ahead of the presidential election, professor and nationally renowned pollster G. Terry Madonna is set to hold a Zoom presentation Monday that is open to the public.
Madonna's presentation was organized by the Cambria Regional Chamber.
Madonna is director for Franklin & Marshall University's Center for Politics and Public Affairs. He is also founder of the Franklin and Marshall College Poll.
Participants in the 2 p.m. Monday Zoom presentation will have the opportunity to ask questions, Madonna said.
“I’m going to give an update on the presidential election – where it stands, what are challenges both candidates face, and latest polling numbers in battle ground states, including Pennsylvania," he said.
He said he'll also discuss President Donald Trump's presidency.
"Elections are always about the incumbent," he said. "The race has tightened in the last week."
The Real Clear Politics average poll shows Joe Biden leading Trump by a about eight points nationally.
"We'll also take a look at how the election will have an impact on the American economy and world affairs," Madonna said.
The price to attend the Zoom meeting is $20 or $60 for a group of four people or more. For Chamber members, the rate is $15 or $50 for a group of four people or more.
The Oct. 26 presentation is scheduled a week out from the Nov. 3 election election.
Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said she is excited to have Madonna present his insight on the election and voter behavior.
"There are a lot of different scenarios that could play out from the election of the president and the U.S. House and Senate," Bradley said. "From a business perspective, we thought it would be great to have him talk about different scenarios and what they mean for business. He's an excellent presenter."
Registration for the event can be completed online. To reach the Chamber by phone, call (814) 536-5107.
