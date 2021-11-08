A local pharmacy group is taking its vaccine distribution on the road again.
A week after the University of Pittsburgh announced that all students, staff and faculty would be required to have vaccines by Dec. 6, Mainline Pharmacy has scheduled vaccine clinics on Wednesday and at Pitt-Johnstown on Nov. 16.
The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for those age 18 and older.
Mainline pharmacist-owner Jerry Moschgat described the clinic as “mainly boosters, but we will have first and second doses if anybody wants them.”
On Monday afternoon, Mainline’s online vaccine tool showed appointments available between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 16.
Mainline will hold vaccine clinics Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Thursday at St. Vincent College in Latrobe and Monday at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona.
The pharmacy group has scheduled children’s vaccine clinics Friday at Penn Cambria High School, 401 Linden Ave., Cresson.
Preregistration for all the clinics, along with regular vaccine days at each Mainline Pharmacy location, is available on its website, mainlinepharmacy.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced he anticipates the state’s masking order for schools will be lifted Jan. 17, turning mitigation efforts back over to local school boards.
“The school mask order has been critical in ensuring Pennsylvania’s children could safely learn and grow in an in-person classroom setting at the beginning of the school year,” Wolf said in a press release. “Now, we are in a different place than we were in September and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”
Inmates and staff at state prisons are being offered vaccine boosters, the Department of Corrections announced Monday.
Prisoners who receive a booster will be given a $25 incentive in their commissary account from the Inmate General Welfare Fund, which is self-supporting and not taxpayer-funded.
“The DOC’s exemplary inmate vaccination rate has contributed to the low rate of COVID-19 infection and resulting serious illness, hospitalization or death from the virus,” Acting Secretary George Little said in a press release. “By providing and incentivizing the vaccine booster, we will further protect the health of the incarcerated population, staff and the community.
In Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 60 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide over the weekend included four new death in Cambria County and three in Blair County.
Westmoreland County also had four deaths, Indiana and Clearfield counties had two deaths each and Somerset and Bedford counties had one death each. Centre County was the only county in the region with no additional deaths since Friday’s update.
There were 11,589 new positives statewide over the three-day period, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,597,065 cases and 31,915 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates Monday shows there are now 7,484,421 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 16,480,827 doses, including 1,023,187 boosters.
