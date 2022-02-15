JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Christian Stumpf, vice president of student affairs of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, said no students have been disenrolled or employees terminated at that location because of noncompliance with the systemwide vaccine mandate.
"We've done a nice job working with our folks to get vaccinated or apply for an exemption," he said.
Out of 2,000 students enrolled at Pitt-Johnstown and a collective 450 faculty and staff, 250 exemptions were approved at Pitt-Johnstown.
Stumpf described the exception process as "quick and efficient" and added that all others are compliant.
"We're doing quite well," he said.
Those who received an exemption must engage in weekly testing provided by the university.
The university instituted the vaccine mandate in November and alerted faculty, staff and students that they would have until Dec. 6 to either become compliant or file for an exemption.
Students who did not do either were disenrolled with a refund provided, and faculty and staff were set to be fired.
The University Times, Pitt's faculty and staff news source, reported Feb. 10 that a school official had confirmed nine employees would be terminated for noncompliance and three faculty members faced disciplinary proceedings for this reason.
Those who are compliant had to upload proof to the school's website prior to the spring semester.
Stumpf said there were a lot of process-based questions after the news of the vaccine requirement was shared but those were dealt with.
Since then, it's been a smooth transition back to normalcy for the Pitt-Johnstown campus.
However, to start the new semester, classes on all university campuses began virtually to allow for testing and quarantines to take place at all levels to ensure there were no outbreaks of the novel coronavirus. The shelter in place was lifted on Jan. 27.
According to a Feb. 10 update from the university's COVID-19 Medical Response Office, case counts were down at all Pitt locations.
"Though incidence of COVID-19 in the communities in which our campuses are situated has improved over the past week, numbers are still higher than they were this time last year," the statement said. "Virus levels are still relatively elevated."
As of Feb. 8, the most recent data, Pitt-Johnstown reported five student cases and no employee infections for its seven-day average.
Stumpf said as of Tuesday that there was just one student in isolation and that campus life is mostly back to normal.
The COVID-19 medical office reports that "96% of our students, faculty and staff across all campuses are vaccinated and that many people in our community have sought out booster shots."
