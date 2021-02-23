Two Pitt-Johnstown faculty members will discuss the science behind the latest COVID-19 vaccines at 7 p.m. Tuesday, as part of an ongoing forum on the pandemic.
Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will moderate the virtual town hall alongside Jill Henning, Ph.D., an associate professor of biology at Pitt-Johnstown, and Matthew Tracey, Ph.D., an assistant professor of chemistry.
“COVID Questions” is an ongoing series featuring various experts to answer questions, dispel myths, and confirm how others are doing their share to curb the pandemic.
The series is part of a larger effort in partnership with In This Together Cambria, an all-volunteer organization of local residents partnering to make Cambria County a better place to live, The Tribune-Democrat, and Pitt-Johnstown.
Click on the pitt.zoom.us link to join the webinar or watch via Facebook live.
